Avtenta d.o.o.

Avtenta focuses on delivering comprehensive IT services tailored to enhance business efficiency and digital transformation. Their key offerings include:​



Implementation of SAP ERP systems and migration to SAP HANA platforms.



Deployment of paperless business solutions through platforms like BusinessConnect™ and GovernmentConnect™.



Provision of e-invoicing solutions and long-term electronic document storage via siHramba.eu.



Integration of various IT systems to streamline business processes.



Support for over 10,000 users through Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Address Stegne 19, Ljubljana, Ljubljana 1000, Slovenia Telephone 0038651347756 Website https://www.avtenta.si/sl Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider