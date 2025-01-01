Avtenta d.o.o.

Avtenta is a prominent Slovenian IT company specializing in the implementation and management of SAP solutions and paperless business processe.

Company Overview

Avtenta focuses on delivering comprehensive IT services tailored to enhance business efficiency and digital transformation. Their key offerings include:​

Implementation of SAP ERP systems and migration to SAP HANA platforms.

Deployment of paperless business solutions through platforms like BusinessConnect™ and GovernmentConnect™.

Provision of e-invoicing solutions and long-term electronic document storage via siHramba.eu.

Integration of various IT systems to streamline business processes.

Support for over 10,000 users through Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Address

Stegne 19, Ljubljana, Ljubljana 1000, Slovenia

Telephone

0038651347756

Website

https://www.avtenta.si/sl

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers webMethods API Management
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
  • Covers Guardium Suite
Resale Authorizations
