360CYBERX, LLC

Company Overview

360CyberX is a cybersecurity firm that provides a comprehensive range of Managed Services, ERP cybersecurity, IT services, cloud solutions, and GRC engagements. Our primary goal is to assist organizations in safeguarding their personnel, processes, and technology. In today's interconnected environment, cybersecurity is a critical concern for businesses of all sizes. Our deep understanding of organizational requirements and industry standards enables us to create customized security and IT solutions that meet your specific needs.

3010 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy FL 1200, Dallas, Texas 75234-2710, United States of America

9452467173

https://360cyberx.com/

  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • US Hubzone
  • Black American
  • Disadvantaged Business
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Consul
  • Mistral
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • Turbonomic
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • MQ
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • DevOps
  • Data Replication
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Event Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • Kubecost
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.