AssetOne is an Indian company with 15+ years of proven experience in working with IBM Software as Reseller, Service Partner and Build custom solutions
AssetOne is a IT Service and Solution provider company focused on AI, Automation and Enterprise Asset Management using pillars of SMART Maintenance, Supply Chain Optimization & Digital Transformation.
Our specialization is in Maximo, FSM, MRO, Envizi, EIS, AI & Data, Automation, ALM, APM.
AssetOne enjoys a competitive advantage because of its excellent personnel as well as its ability to work closely with customers and react quickly to any support needs.
The company has global experience with Rail & Road Transportation, Logistics, Utilities, Renewables, Govt, Facilities Management, Oil & Gas
Address
102 Greenscape Technocity, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400710, India
Telephone
+91-8898015124
Website