FORESIGHT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS LTD

We provide consulting and end-to-end solutions to help organizations make smart IT investment decisions that deliver real results.

Company Overview

Foresight is an independent IT Integrator and Technology Solutions Provider.

Foresight has helped organizations in all industries with their information technology (IT) needs. We provide independent consulting, best-of-breed solutions so companies can do more with less.

Whether it’s to manage risk, lower costs, secure data or improve performance, we plan, procure, build, migrate and manage IT infrastructure for today and tomorrow.

Address

14a Adewale Kolawole Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Lagos 105102, Nigeria

Telephone

+234 9023331188

Website

http://www.foresightis.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Concert
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Turbonomic
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.