SAFECERTIFIEDSTRUCTURE INGEGNERIA S.R.L.

SAFECERTIFIEDSTRUCTURE INGEGNERIA S.R.L.

Sacertis offers continuous real-time monitoring of the structural behavior of infrastructures through a proven system based on years of experience

Company Overview

Sacertis uses patented methods that combine expertise in the field of structural engineering, cloud computing, state-of-the-art sensors, and advanced data analysis.
Model-driven and data-driven monitoring with a capillary network of sensors permanently installed on the structure, ensuring robustness, reliability, and continuity of control. Distributed computational intelligence at each level of the monitoring system:
- SENSOR-NODE LEVEL
- GATEWAY LEVEL
- CLOUD LEVEL

Address

Via Isonzo 34, Sacertis Ingegneria srl, Roma, Roma 00198, Italy

Telephone

+39 116672132

Website

http://www.sacertis.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.