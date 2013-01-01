Home

Konfidas Digital Ltd.

Konfidas (2013): Ensuring your business continuity with cyber crisis readiness, incident response, and 24/7 managed cybersecurity.

Company Overview

Konfidas (2013): We provide cyber crisis readiness, incident response (IR), and 24/7 managed cybersecurity services (MSSP).

Our team of C-level experts offers comprehensive tailored cyber readiness assessment and top-level incident response, with global expertise and a commitment to client-driven solutions.

We support small, medium, and large organizations in enhancing their cybersecurity preparedness and planning.

Our diverse portfolio of clients includes healthcare, banks, insurance companies, aerospace and multinational companies in various sectors.

31 Rothschild Blvd, Tel Aviv, HaMerkaz 6688101, Israel

+972-3-6444417

http://www.konfidas.com

  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Managed Cyber Security Services

Safeguard your SMB with Konfidas's 24/7 Managed Cybersecurity services, powered by IBM QRadar SIEM.
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
