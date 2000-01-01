Protiviti Australia

Protiviti's Global Technology Consulting services are designed to help businesses navigate the constantly changing digital landscape.
Our partnership combines Protiviti’s expertise in IT Governance and IT spending with IBM’s leading technology, enabling the digitalization of IT Financial Management processes according to global best practices. Our services include:
Review and design of the IT Financial Management model
Implementation of the IT planning module (for budget and forecast)
Implementation of the Cost Transparency module (according to TBM taxonomy)
Implementation of the Cloudability module (for Cloud and Infrastructure spending savings)
Automation through TBM
AI Governance utilising WatsonX.Governance
