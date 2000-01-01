Protiviti Australia

Our partnership combines Protiviti’s expertise in IT Governance and IT spending with IBM’s leading technology, enabling the digitalization of IT Financial Management processes according to global best practices. Our services include:



Review and design of the IT Financial Management model

Implementation of the IT planning module (for budget and forecast)

Implementation of the Cost Transparency module (according to TBM taxonomy)

Implementation of the Cloudability module (for Cloud and Infrastructure spending savings)

Automation through TBM

AI Governance utilising WatsonX.Governance

Address L3, 155 Pitt St, Sydney, New South Wales 2000, Australia Website https://www.protiviti.com/au-en Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider