GIGASPACES TECHNOLOGIES LTD

GigaSpaces provides high-performance, real-time structured data solutions that help organizations get more value from their data. These platforms support Generative AI, mission-critical applications, and real-time use cases that demand low-latency performance. The GigaSpaces GenAI solution, eRAG, enables technical and non-technical users to interact with structured data in natural language. This empowers any user in an organizations to get the ongoing organizational info they need to complete everyday tasks.

Address 10 HaSadnaot st., Herzliya, HaMerkaz 4672837, Israel Telephone +972 9 9526751 Website http://www.gigaspaces.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)