GIGASPACES TECHNOLOGIES LTD

GigaSpaces provides real-time structured data solutions that help organizations get more value from their data with GenAI.

Company Overview

GigaSpaces provides high-performance, real-time structured data solutions that help organizations get more value from their data. These platforms support Generative AI, mission-critical applications, and real-time use cases that demand low-latency performance. The GigaSpaces GenAI solution, eRAG, enables technical and non-technical users to interact with structured data in natural language. This empowers any user in an organizations to get the ongoing organizational info they need to complete everyday tasks.

Address

10 HaSadnaot st., Herzliya, HaMerkaz 4672837, Israel

Telephone

+972 9 9526751

Website

http://www.gigaspaces.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

eRAG

eRAG lets any user to get everyday tasks done by enabling them to interact with organizational databases in natural language & get the info they need.
