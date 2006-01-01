IT2S is an Algerian company specialized in IT & Security Solutions and the supply of IBM Power, Storage Technologies, Software and CyberSecurity
Established in 2006, IT2S supports large enterprise clients in their digital transformation journey, leveraging a team of certified and experienced engineers.
Key areas of expertise include :
* Data Centers and Virtualization: Designing and implementing scalable, cloud-ready infrastructures.
* Enterprise Security and Networking: Securing and optimizing business networks with advanced solutions.
* Digital Transformation: Automating processes and enhancing organizational agility.
* Cybersecurity: Safeguarding critical systems with the expertise of certified professionals.
Address
Lot N° 4 Route des dunes, N° 407, Immeuble CBS XEROX Cheraga, Alger, Alger, Alger 16000, Algeria
Telephone
+213 23 226325
Website