IST BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI ANONIM SIRKETI

IST Systems is the IT operator of Istanbul Grand Airport.

The main objective of IST Systems is to be a strong entrepreneur in the Aviation Industry and be a leader integrator to build and operate smart buildings systems utilizing next-generation technologies in Turkey and region with it’s 200+ experienced employees. IST Systems is targeting maximum operational efficiency to re-defining business processes and ways of practices whenever necessary with its turnkey integration approach starting from design to implementation and support with high quality standards and security measures.

Address TAYAKADIN MAH. ULUBATLI HASAN CAD. IGA ANA YERLESKESI NO: 25, IC KAPI NO: 1, ARNAVUTKOY, Istanbul 34277, Türkiye Telephone +90 2128910000 Website https://www.ist.aero

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional