PT FUSION DINAMIKA

Fusion has been delivering top notch IT solutions for over a decade. We work with amazing companies, ranging from small bizz to giant enterprises. We know we’ve delivered our jobs when someones day is a bit better just by using our services. We are driven, deadly seriously curious about our work. Our skills are specific and fine-tuned. We are specialists, not generalists.

We offer IT support for projects of all sizes, ongoing maintenance, and staff augmentation. Our certified engineers have years of experience, and we prioritize education and training for our team.

Address MUTIARA TAMAN PALEM A9 NO.23 RT.006 RW.014 CENGKARENG TIMUR, CENGKAREN, KOTA JAKARTA BARAT, Jakarta Raya 11730, Indonesia Telephone +62 (21) 2942-8980 Website www.fusion.id Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider