Innovation Cloud Services (ICS Compute)

ICS Compute are committed to addressing the challenges of an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our mission is to help organizations accelerate their go-to-market strategies, create impactful experiences, and build operational resilience for sustainable growth. We empower businesses in their digital transformation with scalable cloud solutions, robust cybersecurity, generative AI, trusted & certified consulting, professional service, and managed service. We are enhancing operational efficiency, delivering actionable insights, and driving growth through tailored strategies.

Address Menara Caraka 7th Floor, Jl. Mega Kuningan Barat Blok E.4.7 No. 1, Kawasan Mega Kuningan, Kuningan Timur, Setiabudi, Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta Raya 12950, Indonesia Telephone +62 21 50886328 Website https://www.icscompute.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider