We can help you find answers to all your data analysis related questions. Our main strengths are text analytics, voice analytics, design and development of Hungarian NLP-based systems. Our systems and solutions not only help you with your analytical tasks, but also reduce your operational costs or even make your systems more efficient.

Address Bartók Béla út 105-113. 1/B, Budapest, Budapest 1115, Hungary Telephone +36 1 4570561 Website http://www.clementine.hu Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider