Innova Solutions Inc

Innova Solutions, an IBM Silver Business Partner, collaborates with IBM to drive enterprise innovation through cutting-edge technologies. The partnership focuses on cloud migration, automation, and AI-driven solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs. Leveraging IBM's expertise in hybrid cloud and AI, Innova empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve seamless digital transformation. Their joint efforts ensure scalable, secure, and efficient technology adoption, enabling businesses to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Address 2400 Meadowbrook Parkway, Duluth, Georgia 30096, United States of America Telephone +1 770-493-5588 Website https://www.innovasolutions.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American