Access Management Solutions Consulting Ltd

We are dedicated to safeguarding your organization's most valuable assets. We leverage IBM's Verify Privilege to provide advasnced PAM solutions, including privileged password management, session recording, and privileged session management. Our solutions help you reduce risk, improve compliance, and enhance security.

Our diverse client base includes global enterprises and smaller organizations across various industries.

Address 272 Bath Street, Glasgow, Glasgow City G2 4JR, United Kingdom Telephone +44(0)333 577 8848 Website ams-consulting.uk Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider