Cytellix Corporation

cyber-attacks in their cloud platform and responds to security events in their Security Operations Center (SOC). They use artificial intelligence and machine learning to process correlated data into actionable insights for their partners to rapidly create practical solutions to emerging cyber threats. Their solution also provides insights on how to improve cybersecurity posture and prevent predicted cyber events from occurring.

