Information Technology Security Co LLC

ITSC is a value add Information Technology & security systems integrator operating in UAE & Oman (local offices) and MENA region (indirect presence) offering integrated business and technology solutions to the Telecom operators / regulators, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government entities & Corporates (BFSI & Service Industries) in partnership with Global Technology Industry leaders and collaborative synergies with Domain & Technology centric Eco-system Partners.

Address Dohat Al Adab St, Muscat, Masqat 100, Oman Telephone null Website itscoman.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider