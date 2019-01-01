Home Partner Plus Company LAMA empowerz
LAMA Empowerz delivers Asset Lifecycle Management solutions, powered by IBM Maximo, to asset intensive organizations across industries!

Company Overview

LAMA empowerz: Empowering Excellence in Asset Lifecycle Management

At LAMA empowerz we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) across industries. Our mission is to help organizations optimize the performance, reliability, and value of their assets throughout their lifecycle.

As a trusted partner, we leverage the power of IBM Maximo to provide state-of-the-art tools and services that streamline maintenance processes, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Address

Schumanpark 103, Apeldoorn, Gelderland 7336 AS, Netherlands

Telephone

+31 800 2588555

Website

https://www.lamaempowerz.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Solutions
LAMA empowerz DMMS

DMMS enhances maritime asset performance by optimizing maintenance, reducing downtime, and providing actionable insights
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
