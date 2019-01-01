LAMA empowerz: Empowering Excellence in Asset Lifecycle Management



At LAMA empowerz we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) across industries. Our mission is to help organizations optimize the performance, reliability, and value of their assets throughout their lifecycle.



As a trusted partner, we leverage the power of IBM Maximo to provide state-of-the-art tools and services that streamline maintenance processes, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Address Schumanpark 103, Apeldoorn, Gelderland 7336 AS, Netherlands Telephone +31 800 2588555 Website https://www.lamaempowerz.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider