Paw Social, Inc.

Company Overview

Paw Social serves as a platform connecting pet businesses and enthusiasts, facilitating the buying and selling of pet products and services. This makes marketing for pet-based businesses more cost-effective.
Additionally, we incorporate a social media component that enables pet enthusiasts and businesses to connect and foster a network.



Solutions listing - Paw Social leverages watsonx Assistant to engage pet owners and pet businesses to assist with onboarding onto the platform, answer user queries, and recommend services from pet-based businesses to the pet owners on the platform..

Address

4131 N Central Expwy, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States of America

Telephone

866-762-7468

Website

thepawsocial.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Black American
