CrossRoads Information Technology Group (ITG) is a dynamic organization led by Dr. Vanessa G. Hall, a seasoned technology leader, STEM advocate, and mentor. The company specializes in providing innovative IT solutions and professional services, with a strong focus on empowering individuals and organizations through technology and education.



We offer expertise in areas such as AI compliance, cloud security, and project management, ensuring seamless delivery of IT projects across diverse industries, including healthcare, retail, and banking. The company has a proven track record.

Address 107 Ridge Crest Dr., Red Oak, Texas 75154, United States of America Telephone 4693372645 Website CrossRoads Information Technology Group, LLC Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Black American

Disadvantaged Business