CrossRoads ITGis a technology organization focused on business delivery. Our emphasis- technology & educational services in AI, Program Mgmt & STEM.
CrossRoads Information Technology Group (ITG) is a dynamic organization led by Dr. Vanessa G. Hall, a seasoned technology leader, STEM advocate, and mentor. The company specializes in providing innovative IT solutions and professional services, with a strong focus on empowering individuals and organizations through technology and education.
We offer expertise in areas such as AI compliance, cloud security, and project management, ensuring seamless delivery of IT projects across diverse industries, including healthcare, retail, and banking. The company has a proven track record.
107 Ridge Crest Dr., Red Oak, Texas 75154, United States of America
4693372645
CrossRoads Information Technology Group, LLC