Ernst & Young LLP (US) is one of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Company Overview

Address

200 Plaza Dr, Secaucus, New Jersey 07094-3607, United States of America

Telephone

+1 216 6856000

Website

http://www.ey.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers IBM Apptio Cloudability
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
