KENAC COMPUTER SYSTEMS LIMITED

Kenac Computer Systems delivers innovative Enterprise ICT solutions, including Cybersecurity, AI, Hardware, Software, and Post-Implementation Support, leveraging IBM as a key vendor. Renowned for its agility, Kenac adapts to diverse client needs and evolving market dynamics. By driving Digital Transformation, it provides future-ready technologies in Cybersecurity and AI, fostering growth and operational efficiency. With expert support and cutting-edge solutions, Kenac empowers clients to excel in their industries, ensuring lasting success in the digital age.

Address 6 LAGOS ROAD RHODHESPARK, LUSAKA, Lusaka 00260, Zambia Telephone +260 4495620 Website http://kenac.co.zm Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider