3K Softech Private Limited

3K Softech is a leading solutions provider committed to addressing our customers' most complex business challenges. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, Data Analytics, Data Management, and Software Product Engineering, we deliver innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions across Healthcare, High-Tech, and the Public Sector.

Address Vakil Square, 56/3, 5th floor,Bannerghatta Main Rd, Near to Jayadeva, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560029, India Telephone null Website 3ktechnologies.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider