KENAC COMPUTER SYSTEMS LTD

Kenac Computer Systems delivers innovative Enterprise ICT Solutions, including Cyber Security, AI, Hardware, Software, and Post-Implementation Support. Known for agility in a competitive market, Kenac meets diverse client needs, adapting to Economic and Corporate changes. By driving Digital Transformation, Kenac equips clients with Future-Ready Technology in Cybersecurity and AI, fostering Growth and Operational Efficiency. Through expert support and cutting-edge solutions, Kenac empowers clients to lead in their sectors, positioning them for sustained success in the digital age.

Address AMG Global Ch Acct Global Hs Kristiwick Chipembere Highway PO Box 2051, BLANTYRE, Blantyre 00265, Malawi Telephone null Website www.kenac.mw Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider