BluDive Technologies Limited (BluDive) is an ICT solutions company
We are an enterprise IT solutions provider that helps businesses optimize their operations. At our core, we provide various Systems Integration and Cybersecurity solutions to help organizations through their digital transformation journey. Leveraging our deep expertise, we enable seamless collaboration across the entire IT stack.
Address
26B Adebisi Ogunniyi Crescent, Lekki Phase 1,, Lagos, Lagos 106104, Nigeria
Telephone
+2348034331515
Website