Kontron SI, sistemske integracije, d.o.o., is one of the leading providers of comprehensive information technology solutions on the Slovenian market.
With more than 210 people, over 140 of whom are certified IT experts, the company excels in the design, development, installation and maintenance of complex business and IT solutions, as well as in the implementation of managed IT services. Kontron SI values its partnerships – it offers its solutions in collaboration with more than thirty global vendors, leaders of IT development.
Leskoškova cesta 6, Ljubljana, Ljubljana 1000, Slovenia
+386-(0)1-5855-200
