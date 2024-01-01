Alert Enterprise Inc.

As modern businesses face converging physical and cybersecurity threats, Alert Enterprise provides integrated solutions that safeguard companies, people, and assets. By partnering with IBM, we’ve integrated IBM watsonx.ai into our Guardian Security AI Chatbot, offering real-time monitoring of cyber-physical risks across hybrid environments. Our platform enables businesses to proactively detect, respond to, and mitigate risks, helping security teams address emerging challenges with AI-powered tools, enhancing operational safety and compliance.

Address 4350 Starboard Dr, Fremont, California 94538-6477, United States of America Telephone 5104400840 Website Alert Enterprise Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)