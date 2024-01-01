Alert Enterprise Inc.

AlertEnterprise merges physical and cybersecurity to safeguard companies, people, & assets with AI-powered solutions that address converging security.
As modern businesses face converging physical and cybersecurity threats, Alert Enterprise provides integrated solutions that safeguard companies, people, and assets. By partnering with IBM, we’ve integrated IBM watsonx.ai into our Guardian Security AI Chatbot, offering real-time monitoring of cyber-physical risks across hybrid environments. Our platform enables businesses to proactively detect, respond to, and mitigate risks, helping security teams address emerging challenges with AI-powered tools, enhancing operational safety and compliance.
Address
4350 Starboard Dr, Fremont, California 94538-6477, United States of America
Telephone
5104400840
Website
Alert Enterprise