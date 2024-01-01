Codetru Inc

Codetru is a technology services provider specializing in innovative solutions like software development, quality assurance, test automation, DevOps, data management, AI/ML integration, and cloud infrastructure. Serving industries including BFSI, healthcare, retail, and logistics, we deliver scalable, secure, and efficient technologies to enhance business performance and drive innovation. Focused on collaboration and continuous improvement, Codetru empowers clients to adapt to evolving market needs and achieve long-term success through cutting-edge technology and strategic solutions.

Address 2490 E Oakton St STE A, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005, United States of America Telephone +16562091662 Website http://www.codetru.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American