Pelitacom Technology Sdn Bhd

We are a unique boutique styled software development company delivering solutions that offer transformation, strategy, innovation, trust and stability
We have diverse capabilities and experience, successfully serving customers in industries such as banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), education, government organizations, manufacturing & warehousing, multi-level marketing, road works, utilities, retail, and many more.
Our strengths:
- Web based document scanning
- Document Management & Workflow systems
- Portals, mobile app and frontend UI
- Various work with data such as data entry, data audit, data analytics, data migration, etc
- Integration, microservices and containerized ready custom applications
- Solution Support services
Address
E02-02 East Wing, Business Park Subang, SS15/4GSquare, Subang Jaya, Selangor 47500, Malaysia
Website