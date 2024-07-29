PT Murni Solusindo Nusantara

Since 1992, we are trusted by many organizations from public & non-public sectors – notably in banking & financial sector, including the Central Bank of Indonesia – to deliver IT & digital solutions that solve pain points, improve business processes & enable continuous growth.

Our specialty covers digital business transformation, customer experience, self-service, digital signage, digital payment, cash & cheque processing, signature verification system (SVS), robotic process automation (RPA), etc. – all developed & customized by our in-house software developers to meet clients’ unique needs.

Address Lingkar Luar Barat No.1, Jakarta Barat, Jakarta Raya 11750, Indonesia Telephone +62 21 5841060 Website https://www.murni.co.id Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider