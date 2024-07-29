PT Murni Solusindo Nusantara

Since 1992, we are trusted by many organizations from public & non-public sectors – notably in banking & financial sector, including the Central Bank of Indonesia – to deliver IT & digital solutions that solve pain points, improve business processes & enable continuous growth.
Our specialty covers digital business transformation, customer experience, self-service, digital signage, digital payment, cash & cheque processing, signature verification system (SVS), robotic process automation (RPA), etc. – all developed & customized by our in-house software developers to meet clients’ unique needs.
Address
Lingkar Luar Barat No.1, Jakarta Barat, Jakarta Raya 11750, Indonesia
Telephone
+62 21 5841060
Website