Kinetek Consulting, LLC

At Kinetek Consulting, we specialize in transforming corporate data into actionable information through proven performance management consulting, training, services, and technologies. With our highly experienced subject matter experts, industry best practices, tools, and technology from industry-leading companies like Deltek and IBM, Kinetek is well-positioned to deliver high-value, custom-tailored solutions that meet the unique business and technical requirements of our clients – "It’s all about empowering our customers."

Address 11654 Plaza America Drive, #504, Reston, Virginia 20190, United States of America Telephone +1 888 5463835 Website http://www.kinetek.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider