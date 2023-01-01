Home

Partner Plus

Company

Kinetek Consulting, LLC

Kinetek Consulting, LLC

We offer Deltek Costpoint consulting, implementations, IBM Cognos, and Planning Analytics solutions. Contact us today to achieve your project goals!

Company Overview

At Kinetek Consulting, we specialize in transforming corporate data into actionable information through proven performance management consulting, training, services, and technologies. With our highly experienced subject matter experts, industry best practices, tools, and technology from industry-leading companies like Deltek and IBM, Kinetek is well-positioned to deliver high-value, custom-tailored solutions that meet the unique business and technical requirements of our clients – "It’s all about empowering our customers."

Address

11654 Plaza America Drive, #504, Reston, Virginia 20190, United States of America

Telephone

+1 888 5463835

Website

http://www.kinetek.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
Resale Authorizations
