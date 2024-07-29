E-ZumIT Kft.

Independent IT System Integrator Company
• Team: 10 employees
• Highly skilled and certified engineers
• Partnerships: IBM, VMware, Citrix, Microsoft etc.
• Customers: cross industry SMB and Top 100 companies.
• Service portfolio
• IT infrastructure planning and support
• IT assessment and audit
• Consultancy
• Competencies
• Different server architectures
• Storage solutions, SAN
• Operating systems
• Virtualization solutions
• IT security (Firewalls, Intrusion Protection, Virus protection)
• System monitoring solutions and related tasks (SLA, etc)
Address
Ráday utca 37. 1/1, Budapest, Budapest 1092, Hungary
Telephone
+36205417375
Website