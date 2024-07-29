nFolks Data Solution LLC.

nFolks Data Solutions is a global AI, Data & Learning Services leader trusted by 800 clients worldwide. We accelerate enterprise transformation through Agentic AI with IBM watsonx, data modernization to watsonx.data lakehouse, and AI governance with watsonx.governance. Our proprietary accelerators reduce migration effort, risk, and cost while delivering faster business outcomes. As a trusted and certified IBM growth partner, IBM Expert Labs partner, and Value-Added Software Reseller, we provide software, implementation, managed services, and world-class training solutions across the globe.

Address 2018 156TH Ave NE, Ste 100 Building F, Bellevue, Washington 98007-3825, United States of America Telephone +1 408-709-6778 Website https://www.nfolksdata.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider