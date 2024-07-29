DSI Compliance Ltd

DS-Keywords, the AI-powered analysis platform automatically identifies keywords, phrases and red-flag behaviours across phone calls, emails, chat logs, images and digital documents.



The platform works seamlessly with multiple languages, filters out background noise and enables redaction for secure sharing of data. Operating 24/7, DS-Keywords empowers compliance and fraud teams to focus immediately on high-risk activity, eliminating lengthy searches and accelerating investigation workflows.



DS-Keywords is listed in G-Cloud.

Address Quadrant House, 4 Thomas More Sq, London, London, City of E1W 1YW, United Kingdom Telephone +44 207 175 3472 Website https://www.ds-compliance.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider