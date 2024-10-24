KOLON BENIT

코오롱베니트는 국내 No.1 IT 솔루션 총판으로서 30여 년간 축적한 산업별 IT 서비스 역량과 폭넓은 글로벌 파트너십을 바탕으로 고객의 비즈니스 혁신을 지원합니다. IBM을 비롯한 글로벌 파트너와 협력해 기업 환경에 최적화된 핵심 솔루션을 제공하며, 컨설팅과 전략 수립부터 플랫폼 구축, 시스템 통합, 업무 자동화, 안정적인 운영 관리까지 디지털 전환 및 AX 전반을 아우르는 엔드투엔드 맞춤형 IT 서비스를 제공합니다. 이를 통해 고객이 변화하는 시장 환경에 민첩하게 대응하고 지속 가능한 성장을 실현할 수 있도록 지원합니다.





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