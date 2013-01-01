Open Systems Development is a leading IT company based in Kazakhstan, is a long-term IBM partner, the company specializes in offering both hardware
Founded in 2013, Open Systems Development LLP is a trusted IT service provider in Kazakhstan with a strong focus on custom software development, system integration, and IT consulting. As a long-standing partner of IBM, the company has successfully delivered a range of hardware and software solutions, helping businesses enhance their IT infrastructure and optimize performance.
The company works with global and regional technology vendors to provide tailored solutions for clients across industries, including government agencies and private sector companies. Its expertise includes large-scale di
Address
ul.Ibragimova, 9, mkr Alatau, OPEN SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT LLC, Astana, Astana 050008, Kazakhstan
Telephone
+7 7172 790306
Website