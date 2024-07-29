Integrated Global Solutions Limited (IGS) is an IT solutions and service provider with over a decade of business experience, focusing on IT Service Management (ITSM), infrastructure management solutions, applications development, data analytics, big data solutions and open-source technologies.



Over the years IGS has achieved substantial business growth in regions include Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & UK, served over four hundred (400) customers from different industries and sectors.

Address Unit 702-5, Yen Sheng Centre, 64 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, null NA, Hong Kong Telephone +852 23764982 Website http://www.igsl-group.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider