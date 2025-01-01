TechNet Technology Company Limited (TechNet) is one of the key Information Technology solutions suppliers in Macau, Zhuhai, and Hong Kong. We focuses on financial, entertainment, government and public sectors domains. Our core solutions and services include Process Digitalization transformation, Process Automation solution, Offshore Development and Testing Center, I.T Support Management Insourcing and Outsourcing, etc.

Address Alameda Dr. Carlos d'Assumpcao, No. 180, Tong Nam Ah Commerce Centre, 7 Andar V, Macau, null 0, Macao Telephone +853 28717751 Website http://www.technet.com.mo Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider