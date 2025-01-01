TechNet is specializing in delivering innovative IT solutions, software development, and network infrastructure services.
TechNet Technology Company Limited (TechNet) is one of the key Information Technology solutions suppliers in Macau, Zhuhai, and Hong Kong. We focuses on financial, entertainment, government and public sectors domains. Our core solutions and services include Process Digitalization transformation, Process Automation solution, Offshore Development and Testing Center, I.T Support Management Insourcing and Outsourcing, etc.
Address
Alameda Dr. Carlos d'Assumpcao, No. 180, Tong Nam Ah Commerce Centre, 7 Andar V, Macau, null 0, Macao
Telephone
+853 28717751
Website