Business and Technology Integration (BTI) is a technology consulting firm with decades of experience in sales and implementation of cybersecurity solutions. Our team of experienced bilingual technology professionals supports businesses of all sizes in developing and implementing cybersecurity technology. BTI has corporate offices in the USA, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic and provides services to the USA, Caribbean, and Latin America.

Address 1225 Ponce de Leon Ave, PH, San Juan 00907, Puerto Rico Telephone +1 787 4756483 Website https://www.btipr.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider