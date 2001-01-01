Founded in 2001, BEST INTERNET SECURITY | BISS is a Romanian company focused on delivering professional Cybersecurity solutions and services. We are a trusted provider for our clients in the banking, utilities, industrial and government sector. We hold ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications . Our principles and values: preemptive security, dedication, confidentiality, trust and professionalism. We help customers build their SOC, and improve their security posture, focusing on reducing risk through the delivery of tailored services, procedures and security architectures.

Address STR ZAMBILELOR 96, SECTOR 2, BUCURESTI, Bucuresti 023784, Romania Telephone +40 21 3455505 Website http://www.biss.ro Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider