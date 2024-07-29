Nexer Asset Management

As an IBM Gold Partner, Nexer provides end-to-end services for the IBM Maximo Application Suite. Nexer specializes in transforming maintenance from a cost center into a strategic advantage through proactive, data-driven Enterprise Asset Management (EAM). Our competencies include:
- Strategic & Functional Consulting: Aligning business goals with Maximo workflows.
- Implementation & Upgrades: Seamless deployment and cloud migrations
- AI-Powered Optimization: Leveraging predictive analytics to reduce downtime and maximize ROI.
- Global Support: Specialized local teams and offshore delivery.
Address
Kalevankatu 6, HELSINKI, Uusimaa 00100, Finland
Telephone
+358 20 7349300
Website
https://nexergroup.com/services/asset-management/