SYAGE supports you in the evolution of your infrastructure through the latest technologies and the expertise of its certified teams.
SYAGE is a company specializing in IT solutions, with offices in Aix-en-Provence and Paris. It supports businesses in transforming and optimizing their IT infrastructure by providing expert knowledge and cutting-edge technologies.
SYAGE's main activities include:
- IT Infrastructure and Cloud
- Cybersecurity
- IT Managed Services
- Consulting and Auditing
- Support for Digital Transformation
Les Académies Aixoises, 75 rue Paul Sabatier, AIX EN PROVENCE, Bouches-du-Rhône 13090, France
