SYAGE

SYAGE supports you in the evolution of your infrastructure through the latest technologies and the expertise of its certified teams.

Company Overview

SYAGE is a company specializing in IT solutions, with offices in Aix-en-Provence and Paris. It supports businesses in transforming and optimizing their IT infrastructure by providing expert knowledge and cutting-edge technologies.

SYAGE's main activities include:
- IT Infrastructure and Cloud
- Cybersecurity
- IT Managed Services
- Consulting and Auditing
- Support for Digital Transformation

Address

Les Académies Aixoises, 75 rue Paul Sabatier, AIX EN PROVENCE, Bouches-du-Rhône 13090, France

Telephone

Website

http://www.syage.fr

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • SDSaaS HW
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • DevOps Heritage
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Db2 for Z
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Management
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • Fusion HCI System
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
