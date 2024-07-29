TeamWork is system integrator in BiH. TeamWork's professional strength lies in the fact that we are with the customer during the whole sales process, providing consulting services, and developing, implementing, integrating and maintaining complete information-application-communication solutions. We provide our solutions and services to small, medium and large businesses in banking, telecommunications and public sector, and industry as well.

Address Blajburskih zrtava 23D, Mostar, Federacija Bosna i Hercegovina 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina Telephone +387 36 332126 Website http://www.teamwork.ba Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider