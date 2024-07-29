Founded in 1978, Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS) today is the country’s leading solutions provider with a wide range of technology products, services and end to end solutions designed to support digital transformation across various industries. ICS further gives the customer increased flexibility and easy access to both products and after sales support.

With decades of industry experience, ICS is known for its strong technical expertise, certified engineers and commitment to delivering reliable and scalable IT solutions to businesses, government sectors and other institutions.

Address 3/F, Limketkai Building,, Ortigas Avenue, Green Hills, San Juan,, Metro Manila, National Capital Region (Manila) 1502, Philippines Telephone +63 86895000 Website http://www.ics.com.ph Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider