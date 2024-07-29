We are experts in consulting and providing services for IBM software products and solutions for your business.
Company Overview

We excel in consulting and services for IBM software products, with proven excellence in migrating legacy Rational tools—such as ClearCase, ClearQuest, and RequisitePro—to their latest connected version

We have a proven track record in complex ELM implementations

Successfully implementations, and deployment of diverse high-speed file transfer perspectives powered by IBM Aspera and/or Cloud Pack for Integration.

Address

Av. Federico Lacroze 3080 Piso 4º A, GSIX, Buenos Aires, Capital federal C1426CQQ, Argentina

Telephone

+54 11 50646682

Website

http://www.gsix.la

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Cloudability
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud Withdrawn
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Process Automation
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Intelligence
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Identity Governance
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • FileNet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Process Planning Withdrawn
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions Withdrawn
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SevOne
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privileged Identity
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Withdrawn
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation Withdrawn
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • Bob
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx.governance
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.