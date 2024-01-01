Intervalle Technologies supports companies in transforming operations and leveraging technology while managing security and regulatory risks. Through three units—Cybersecurity & GRC, Business Solutions, and Banking Solutions, Intervalle offers strategic support in :



- Digital Transformation : Automating processes and enhancing agility.

- Cybersecurity : Protecting critical systems with certified experts.

- GRC Managing risk and compliance for resilience.



With innovation and security at its core, Intervalle drives reliable digital growth.

Address Avenue Mohamedi N°01, GRP BT A-B-C, Bir Mourad Rais, ALGER, Alger 16, Algeria Telephone +21323540353 Website http://www.intervalle-technologies.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)