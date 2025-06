Pretor is one of the longest-operating IT companies in Poland, with over 30 years of experience. We provide comprehensive IT support, hardware sales, and cutting-edge technology solutions from leading vendors. We help companies and institutions increase their IT efficiency and IT security—regardless of their size. Our team of experts provides consulting, implementation, and a personalized approach to every project.

Address UL. RAKOCZEGO 31, GDANSK, Pomorskie 80-171, Poland Website http://www.pretor.pl Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider