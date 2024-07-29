Vegard IT GmbH

Vegard IT helps IBM customers modernize and operate mission-critical application and collaboration landscapes. We combine deep WebSphere Application Server, Java/JEE and HCL Connections expertise with current hybrid cloud practices: Kubernetes/OpenShift, DevOps automation, observability, security and AI-assisted knowledge workflows. From troubleshooting and performance tuning to migration, modernization and reliable operations, we provide senior engineering expertise for complex enterprise environments.

Address Ziegelhüttenstr. 33, Hösbach, Berlin 63768, Germany Website https://vegardit.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional