Vegard IT GmbH

IBM-focused IT consulting for WebSphere, Java/JEE, hybrid cloud, DevOps, observability, security and enterprise AI modernization.
Company Overview

Vegard IT helps IBM customers modernize and operate mission-critical application and collaboration landscapes. We combine deep WebSphere Application Server, Java/JEE and HCL Connections expertise with current hybrid cloud practices: Kubernetes/OpenShift, DevOps automation, observability, security and AI-assisted knowledge workflows. From troubleshooting and performance tuning to migration, modernization and reliable operations, we provide senior engineering expertise for complex enterprise environments.

Address

Ziegelhüttenstr. 33, Hösbach, Berlin 63768, Germany

Website

https://vegardit.com/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
Proficiencies
  • Covers IBM Terraform
  • Covers IBM Bob
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