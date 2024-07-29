DITEC, a.s.

DITEC was founded to set a new standard for quality in the delivery of information and communication technology and services. Through an aggressive effort to provide the very best solutions and services that serve our customer needs, DITEC has established itself as the dominant player in the market. Constant innovation and growing via quality services brings us to work with exciting customers and partners who stretch us, whom we can learn from, and enjoy associating with.

Address Mlynské Nivy 55, BRATISLAVA, Bratislavský kraj 82109, Slovakia Telephone +421 2 58222222 Website http://www.ditec.sk Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider