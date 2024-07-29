EBF is an IT specialist forModern Workplaces, Security & Compliance, and Artificial Intelligence. We make modern work a reality: at the office, at home, and on the go; on any device; across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, powered by modern technologies. We combine IBM solutions with our own software innovations, selected partner solutions, and customer-focused services. This enables us to help organizations design, operate securely, and continuously optimize modern workplace environments.

Address Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 120-122, Köln, Nordrhein-Westfalen 50968, Germany Telephone +49 221 474550 Website http://www.ebf.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider